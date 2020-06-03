We’re Open: The Art of Lounging

Angelica Mojarro is the founder of "The Art of Lounging," an Aspen-based, online-only marketplace that sells midcentury furniture. They offer free delivery in Aspen, Snowmass and Woody Creek.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through the month of June, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: The Art of Lounging

Address: Online only

Phone: 917-678-0905

Web: http://www.artoflounging.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Email: angelica@artoflounging.com

Instagram: @art_of_lounging

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

The Art of Lounging’s Angelica Mojarro: My creative juices have been flowing during the past few months. Since it’s a new venture and recently launched, I’ve been challenging myself to think of new shopping tools to engage potential clients and provide a seamless online experience. I love a good thoughtful launch!

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

AM: My intent is to be used as a partner, a local resource for interior designers and clients rethinking and or refreshing their space. We are home more than ever!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AM: Online! Go to http://www.artoflounging.com or @art_of_lounging in Instagram.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

AM: I delivered a midcentury daybed to a client in Kansas City that had been fully upcycled. Making old new again. … She raved about the craftsmanship and sent me a picture of the piece in her “boudoir.” It was “exactly” what she wanted.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

AM: A component of my business model is to be socially mindful, especially during these essential times. A key philosophy is that all midcentury treasures are upcycled by local artisans exercising their craft, I’m using local delivery services, local branding talent, local photographers … they are all amazing!