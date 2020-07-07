We’re Open: The Art Base

The Art Base in Basalt has been providing people with art kits during the pandemic.

Business name: The Art Base

Address: 99 Midland Spur, Basalt, CO 81621

Phone: 970-927-4123

Web: http://www.theartbase.org

Email: info@theartbase.org

Social media: @theartbase (Instagram), @theArtBaseBasalt (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

The Art Base: As a small organization, with 24 years of experience, TAB is able to be nimble and to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of the community. As the news unfolded and the seriousness of COVID-19 became clear, the Art Base acted early, providing art opportunities and positive community outreach since mid-March:

— We distributed 808 FREE Art Kits To-Go, including art supplies and bilingual art prompts to inspire creativity.

— Provided Art, Healing and Hope online classes for ages 15 to 65-plus, free of charge.

— Provided Middle School Art Funk online class for ages 10 to 14 through May 31, with plans to restart in the fall.

— Promoted local artists through virtual art talks and exhibits.

— Converted in-person classes to online classes for adults and youth.

— Developed art boxes (think summer camp in a box!) for youths ages 6 and up.

— Provided art kits to fellow nonprofits: Challenge Aspen, Valley Settlement Project, English In Action, and local schools.

We are dedicated to these initiatives for our community and encourage those who have not come by to pick up an Art Kit To-Go to do so.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

TAB: Community has been at the heart of what the Art Base is all about for 24 years. We are honored and motivated by community support and participation. How can people engage with us? Visit us in person or online. Take a class. Purchase an ARTBox. Sponsor an event. Make a donation. Bid on art: the annual 10×10 Name Unseen Silent Auction takes place July 31 to Aug. 16.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

TAB: Online at http://www.theartbase.org, on Instagram @theartbase or on Facebook.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

TAB: It’s so fun to watch kids come to our back porch to pick out a free art kit. We have received many messages of gratitude like this one: “THANK YOU for all you are doing. Your art kits have been so thoughtful. I hope you and your team are staying safe and healthy.”

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

TAB: Art is more important than ever during times of hardship. All of us at the Art Base are grateful to be in a valley community that values the arts and supports local business and nonprofits. This is a good place to be!