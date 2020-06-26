We’re Open: Taylor Creek Fly Shop

Taylor Creek Fly Shop is open for fishing adventures in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Business name: Taylor Creek Fly Shop

Address: 183 Basalt Center Circle, Basalt, CO 81621

Phone: 970-927-4374

Web: http://www.taylorcreek.com

Email: 650taylorcreek@vailresorts.com

Social media: @taylorcreekflyshops (Instagram), @taylorcreek.flyshops (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Taylor Creek Fly Shop: Luckily we are a year-round guide service (since 1976), so we do have the ability to get outside in the fresh air with our guests. We’ve created new protocols for sanitizing gear, are conducting as much business as we can outside of the shop, and have been fulfilling phone orders.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

TCFS: We enjoy the support of the local community because we support them, whether it is taking Basalt youth fishing through the elementary school or the Parks and Recreation Department, hosting our Cystic Fibrosis Celebrity Float Tournament every year, our two months of free classes every mud season, as well as hosting Casting for Recovery and supporting the Roaring Fork Conservancy and Roaring Fork Fishing Guide Alliance with various projects. The local community has been great, and we try to earn their support versus expect it. The community can help us and all other businesses by simply being kind to one another and patient as well.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

TCFS: Simply give us a jingle at 970-927-4374, check our sale bin, guide profiles and trip offerings at http://www.taylorcreek.com or check out our social media such as Instagram and Facebook.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

TCFS: Some guests have gotten a bit emotional on the river when soaking in the beauty of where we fish; it has been a hard three months on everyone and many are very relieved to feel a bit of normalcy again and reconnect with nature.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

TCFS: In-store sales are back on — we are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — guided trips are happening, and we are exercising all the caution we can by wearing masks when 6 feet of distance is not possible. Guides are sanitizing all equipment every day. This includes rods, waders, vehicles and boats.