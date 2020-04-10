We’re Open: Taster’s Pizza

Taster's Pizza in Snowmass Village remains open during the pandemic.

David Krause/The Aspen Times

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com/news/open-for-business-in-aspen/ To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Taster’s Pizza

Address: 16 Kearns Road, Snowmass Village

Phone: 970-923-5250

Web: http://www.tasterspizza.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Instagram: tastersgreatpizza

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Taster’s Pizza: We have started delivering during the day and now offer contactless pick up and delivery for those who prefer this option. We have updated our website and have been posting on social media to inform customers of our hours.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

TP: The community has been amazing; people have been making conscious efforts to order on a regular basis. So many come in and express gratitude for us being open. There are no words to express how we appreciate everyone for supporting us. There is nothing more we could ask for.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

TP: Online at http://www.tasterspizza.com. We are also on Facebook and Instagram. We are offering our full menu. We are open for take out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

TP: A local girl, Lauren Kinney, took the time to write us a beautiful card thanking us for being open.

Another customer recently bought wine from us knowing they were spending more than they would have to elsewhere. When we made sure they knew they could get a cheaper price they replied, “We are buying it from you. We want to support your family business.” How much better can it get?