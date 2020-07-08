We’re Open: Susie’s Ltd. Consignments

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through July, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Susie’s Ltd. Consignments

Address: 600 E. Main St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-920-2376

Email: susilimi@hotmail.com

Social media: @slconsignments (Facebook), @susies_consignments_ltd (Instagram)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Susie’s Ltd. Consignments: We have different entries for shoppers and consigners and a greeter at our front door to welcome customers.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

Susie’s: We encourage locals and visitors to follow our health guidelines by wearing masks in businesses and social distancing.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Susie’s: Check out our ads in The Aspen Times, ACRA, radio — KTND Thunder 93.5 — Instagram and Facebook.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

Susie’s: We’ve heard, “We are so glad you are open again,” from so many customers. Heartwarming!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

Susie’s: We are doing our best to keep our shop open, clean and safe. We only allow a limited number of people in our store at one time. Thanks for your patience if you have to wait to shop.