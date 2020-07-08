We’re Open: Susie’s Ltd. Consignments
We're Open
Business name: Susie’s Ltd. Consignments
Address: 600 E. Main St., Aspen, CO 81611
Phone: 970-920-2376
Email: susilimi@hotmail.com
Social media: @slconsignments (Facebook), @susies_consignments_ltd (Instagram)
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Susie’s Ltd. Consignments: We have different entries for shoppers and consigners and a greeter at our front door to welcome customers.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
Susie’s: We encourage locals and visitors to follow our health guidelines by wearing masks in businesses and social distancing.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
Susie’s: Check out our ads in The Aspen Times, ACRA, radio — KTND Thunder 93.5 — Instagram and Facebook.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
Susie’s: We’ve heard, “We are so glad you are open again,” from so many customers. Heartwarming!
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
Susie’s: We are doing our best to keep our shop open, clean and safe. We only allow a limited number of people in our store at one time. Thanks for your patience if you have to wait to shop.
