We’re Open: Susie’s at Willits

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.

Business name: Susie’s at Willits

Address: 331 Robinson St., Basalt, CO 81621

Phone: 970-510-5372

Email: willitssusies@gmail.com

Support Local Journalism Donate

Facebook: @susieswillits

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Susie’s at Willits owner Danica Moodie: Upon re-opening we offered complimentary masks, vitamin C drink packets (a healthy immune system is key) and curbside consignment drop off (with advance notice).

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

DM: Come shop with us! You will be not only shopping locally, you are shopping Green (by up cycling) and you pay half or less of the regular retail price! Plus you can check with us about consigning items that you are ready to let go of, which will put money back in your pocket. It is a beautiful cycle.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

DM: In store and on Facebook. Because we turn products over so fast, the very best is to give us a ring with your inquiry or simply just come in!

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

DM: When we re-opened I had so many customers say “thank you for being open!” Who would have thought something so simple would have caused such great gratitude.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

DM: We have a great selection of designer clothing, accessories, home wares, furniture and art! But most importantly remember what we say at Susie’s: KEEP CALM AND STAY CLASSY!