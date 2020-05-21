We’re Open: Sun Dog Athletics

Owner Erik Skarvan, at left, and Sun Dog Athletics is open for outdoor adventure guiding in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Sun Dog Athletics

Address: 312 Teal Ct. Aspen, CO 81611 (home office)

Phone number: 970-925-1069

Web: http://www.sundogathletics.com

Email: sundog@sopris.net

Social media: @sundogathletics (Instagram) and Facebook

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Sun Dog Athletics: Although closed temporarily by the Pitkin County health order, we’ve continued to head out on a variety of adventure sports using “solo distancing” and gathered enticing adventure-related media to create content for our very positive and informative monthly newsletters and growing social media platform. There’s nothing like an old-fashioned phone conversation to ask guests and potential future clientele to stay connected and build relationships as well.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

SDA: As a small seasonal business, we really rely on local referrals. Whether for locals or visitors, individuals or groups, please keep Sun Dog Athletics in mind for private, fully customized one-of-a-kind instructional adventures in mountain biking, road biking, fat biking, fitness hiking, canoeing, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. It’s a win-win-win for the people referring, our guests and us!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

SDA: Contact owner Erik Skarvan any time by phone or e-mail, like Sun Dog Athletics on Facebook, which is updated weekly, or explore http://www.sundogathletics.com for regular updates.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

SDA: A client said, “My daughter and I thank you, thank you, thank you for still being open for snowshoeing!” According to this very grateful guest, we were perhaps the last guides offering healthy outdoor adventures, while applying social distancing prior to being closed by the county’s health order.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

SDA: Through this very challenging time, we’re still celebrating our 24th anniversary as Aspen’s Adventure Sports School in May and offering anniversary specials! It’s an incredible ride and blessing that we’re extremely grateful for and that no one can take away. We highly recommend following your dreams too!