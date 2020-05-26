We’re Open: Strange Imports

David Dixon's Strange Imports store is open to help you buy or sell antiques and other rare items from around the world in its Carbondale shop.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Strange Imports LLC

Address: 423 Main St., Carbondale, CO 81623

Phone: 970-963-7100

Web: http://www.strangeimports.com and http://www.etsy.com/shop/StrangeImportsLLC

Email: dave@strangeimports.com

Social media: @StrangeImports (Facebook), @strange_imports (Instagram), @Strangeimports (Pinterest)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Strange Imports owner David Dixon: I both import product from my yearly travels as well as help my local clients with marketing their antiques, fine arts and rarities to my clients around the world. During the pandemic, lots of my local clients (like all of us!) have been stuck at home reorganizing their belongings and we’ve been busy bringing in some wonderful pieces that otherwise have been gathering dust in the attics and cellars of Aspen. Thankfully we’ve always had good websites with clients throughout the world. I’ve worked on keeping our social media active and have put extra effort into keeping fresh inventory on our websites. For local walk-by traffic, we redid our window displays so clients can shop and text orders from the sidewalk.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

DD: Continue supporting all our local brick-and-mortar retailers. Carbondale and the entire Roaring Fork Valley have always been incredibly supportive of local retailers and businesses. As a 38-year resident, I’ve seen a lot of changes in the valley and I know how important local brick-and-mortar retail is to keeping our downtowns vibrant and lively!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

DD: We bring in fresh inventory virtually every week. The best place to see what’s new is to stop by the shop or check our websites.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

DD: I’ve had so many locals stop by to see how we’re doing and to express their gratitude for having us in their community.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

DD: We’ve registered a COVID safety plan with the county and have implemented a bunch of precautions and extra cleaning protocols to make sure our clients can shop safely.