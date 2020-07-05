We’re Open: Sol Studio Aspen

Sol Studio Aspen is open and ready to get you moving again.

Business name: Sol Studio Aspen

Address: 630 E. Hyman Unit 202, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-404-1606

Web: http://www.solstudioaspen.com

Email: jacqueline@solaspen.com

Instagram: @solstudioaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Sol Studio Aspen: We had to close the physical studio just after opening but most of our clients were open to Zoom sessions. We got creative with people who do not have their own equipment and used props like kitchen counters, couches, chairs and dish towels. It was fun and challenging to find new ways to move and engage with clients.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

SSA: Come move with us! The studio is private, meaning one client and one teacher at a time. We are cleaning, using UV air filters and taking every precaution to stay safe!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

SSA: Our website has the most comprehensive information: http://www.solstudioaspen.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

SSA: I think the appreciation for the privacy has been the main thing. Our studio is private and set up for your privacy and health in mind all of the time, but especially now it makes sense to have a space all to yourself.