We’re Open: SO Cafe at the Aspen Art Museum

Business name: SO Cafe at the Aspen Art Museum

Address: 637 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-8050

Web: http://www.aspenartmuseum.org/visit/aam-cafe

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

SO Cafe’s Allen and Julia Domingos: As a married couple that’s worked together for nearly 20 years, we kept creatively engaged by preparing elaborate family meals in our home kitchen as a primary source of entertainment during quarantine! In conjunction with the Aspen Art Museum, we also enjoyed producing 800 free gourmet lunches for first responders and local community members, and volunteered many hours with Aspen Family Connections helping to feed those in need. Frankly, we are so grateful to have been given an opportunity to give back and be productive during this crazy time, and it allowed us to appreciate the terrific community in which we live.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

A&J: If you feel comfortable, please join us for a delicious lunch or glass of rose at our beautiful roof deck cafe and enjoy the view! In partnership with the AAM and our fabulous staff, we are taking every precaution necessary to provide a safe and comfortable environment for a little “get away” from the everyday. And, for the first time since opening in 2014, we are offering “takeout” during lunch service hours (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday) for those who would prefer to enjoy our cuisine picnic-style, or in the comfort of their own home or office.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

A&J: Same as the day we opened — SO cafe offers a weekly changing menu that features the best of Colorado produce and interesting flavors all crafted in a healthful and creative manner. Our menu and reservation system are both found at http://www.aspen artmuseum.org/visit/aam-cafe.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

A&J: We have run into (at a safe distance, of course) many local patrons who are enthusiastic about our reopening and feel safe coming back to SO thanks to our large deck, professional staff, and open-air dining. Hearing this kind of feedback has restored our energy and focus, allowing us to reopen with enthusiasm and positivity!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

A&J: Our two businesses, Epicure Catering and SO Cafe at the AAM, were closed for nearly four months, which gave us ample time to reflect on and enjoy the beautiful place in which we’ve lived for the past 26 years. We encourage everyone to support all locally owned restaurants and businesses during this unprecedented time, so that the Aspen Idea can continue to thrive for all those who call the Roaring Fork Valley home!