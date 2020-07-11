We’re Open: Snowy Pineapple

The Snowy Pineapple is again open and serving refreshing shave ice in downtown Aspen. The stand is located in front of Radio Boardshop.

Business name: Snowy Pineapple shave ice stand

Address: 400 E. Hopkins Ave., Aspen, CO 81611 (in front of Radio Boardshop)

Email: searchofsnow@gmail.com

Instagram: @snowypineapple

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Snowy Pineapple: We weren’t sure if we were even going to open this summer, but after figuring everything out we are excited to be operating as per usual. Things haven’t changed too much for us, we’ve just been out here keeping the people cool and refreshed on these hot, summer days. It’s also been fun building our brand up again — we have our very sought after stickers back and will have our Snowy Pineapple Aspen T-shirts available soon as well.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

SP: The community has already been very supportive of us in our first month back open. It has been awesome to see the faces of all the kids light up when they get their huge rainbow-colored cones. We are a small operation, so the best support we can get is by having people come by to pick up a shave ice or grab a T-shirt.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

SP: Stop by the stand in person to see our long list of flavors; we’ll be happy to see you. We are also working on getting our Instagram back up and running @snowypineapple.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

SP: When we were first setting the stand up for the season, a man walked by and was excited to see we were getting ready to re-open. “I love what you guys do here! Great to have you back,” he said. Hearing that really got us feeling good about the summer and eager to shave some ice.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

SP: We have always worn gloves and kept a clean work environment, so the only thing that has really changed is that you can’t see our pretty faces anymore behind our masks. We wish everyone a fun and safe summer and if you need a refreshing shave ice on one of these hot days, you know where to go. Stay cool, Aspen.