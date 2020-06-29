We’re Open: Snowmass Sports
We’re Open
In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.
Business name: Snowmass Sports
Address: 100 Elbert Lane No. M108, Snowmass Village
Phone: 970-923-3567
Web: SnowmassSports.com
Email: cameron@snowmasssports.com
Support Local Journalism
Instagram: @snowmasssports
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Snowmass Sports: We have seen a huge demand in the bike business and have sourced more bikes for rent, including E-bikes, mountain bikes and comfort bikes. We are encouraging our winter clientele to visit in the summer, as summer is an absolute paradise in Snowmass. We also have a couple of High Society paddleboards; when town is booked out, you can get them from us.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
SS: Come and buy from us this summer and send your family and friends to rent skis or snowboards from us in the winter. Like most ski shops, we have tons of inventory left over from winter, which means a plethora of sales and deals. In this Amazon-crazed world, supporting your locally owned and operated business keeps the community strong.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
SS: Social media or just pop in to our shop next time you’re in Snowmass. You’ll be glad you did.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
SS: Honestly, we were closed until the first part of June. People are happy to see some shops open on the mall. People enjoy the hospitality at Snowmass Sports and getting to know a truly local business.
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
SS: We’re practicing the five commandments of containment and working hard to be business and COVID-19 savvy. Snowmass Tourism is running a great program called LOVE A LOCAL — many PO Boxes and addresses throughout the valley will have a $25 voucher to spend in Snowmass. This is a great idea that will drive more traffic and money to the village.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User