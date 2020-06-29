We’re Open: Snowmass Sports

Snowmass Sports is open for business on the Snowmass Mall.

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.

Business name: Snowmass Sports

Address: 100 Elbert Lane No. M108, Snowmass Village

Phone: 970-923-3567

Web: SnowmassSports.com

Email: cameron@snowmasssports.com

Instagram: @snowmasssports

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Snowmass Sports: We have seen a huge demand in the bike business and have sourced more bikes for rent, including E-bikes, mountain bikes and comfort bikes. We are encouraging our winter clientele to visit in the summer, as summer is an absolute paradise in Snowmass. We also have a couple of High Society paddleboards; when town is booked out, you can get them from us.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

SS: Come and buy from us this summer and send your family and friends to rent skis or snowboards from us in the winter. Like most ski shops, we have tons of inventory left over from winter, which means a plethora of sales and deals. In this Amazon-crazed world, supporting your locally owned and operated business keeps the community strong.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

SS: Social media or just pop in to our shop next time you’re in Snowmass. You’ll be glad you did.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

SS: Honestly, we were closed until the first part of June. People are happy to see some shops open on the mall. People enjoy the hospitality at Snowmass Sports and getting to know a truly local business.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

SS: We’re practicing the five commandments of containment and working hard to be business and COVID-19 savvy. Snowmass Tourism is running a great program called LOVE A LOCAL — many PO Boxes and addresses throughout the valley will have a $25 voucher to spend in Snowmass. This is a great idea that will drive more traffic and money to the village.