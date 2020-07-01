We’re Open: Snowmass Lanes and Lounge

Borko Orlic, left, and Marko Pavlovic have overhauled the Snowmass Lanes and Lounge experience and are again open for business.

Business name: Snowmass Lanes and Lounge

Address: 105 Daly Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Phone: 970-429-8839

Web: http://www.snowmasslanesandlounge.com

Email: info@snowmasslanesandlounge.com

Instagram/Facebook: @snowmasslanesandlounge

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Snowmass Lanes and Lounge: We did a major overhaul of our establishment. We installed brand new bowling lanes with teams from Germany and Detroit, including last generation string setters, electronic bumpers, and a new interface and lighting to provide the best bowling experience to our guests. We have built a whole new website with online ordering capabilities that will be available to our guests in a few days.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

SLL: We’ve been blessed with support from our community. Come have fun and dine with us. Besides bowling, we offer a full bar and menu with wood fired, hand-tossed pizza for dine in, take out or delivery for the Snowmass Village area. Outdoor seating is available. We are open six days a week from Wednesday to Monday from 5:30 p.m. to close. We are closed on Tuesdays.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

SLL: The most current offerings can be found on our website at http://www.snowmasslanesandlounge.com and our Instagram/Facebook pages @snowmasslanesandlounge. Do not hesitate to contact us via phone if you have any questions.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

SLL: Probably when people tell us that they are craving our pizza and can’t wait to reopen so they can come over and have some fun.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

SLL: Safety first! We make sure to follow all the health rules while providing a service to our guests. With new bowling machines we are offering bowling at the highest level. The fact we are the highest bowling alley in the country and the only one in the Aspen-Snowmass area makes us proud.