We’re Open: Slow Groovin BBQ

Slow Groovin BBQ operates out of both Marble and Snowmass Village.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Slow Groovin BBQ

Address: 101 W. 1st St., Marble, CO 81623 and 67 Elbert Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Phone: 970-963-4090 (Marble) and 970-429-4761 (Snowmass)

Web: http://www.slowgroovinbbq.com

Email: info@slowgroovinbbq.com

Facebook: @SlowGroovinSnowmass / @SlowGroovinBBQ

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Slow Groovin owner Ryan Vinciguerra: Along with most full-service restaurants, we needed to revamp our service platform and move to a carryout business model. This involves more of a counter-service approach, where a big smile (covered by a face mask, of course) greets our customers on their way to our front door. We have created counter service outside. We try to provide as much helpful and clear signage as possible for the customers. This helps give them guidance and direction for the process to function smoothly.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

SG: Stay POSITIVE, stay HEALTHY and stay GROOVIN!!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

SG: We try and stay on top of any adjustments via Facebook and our website.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

SG: Quoted from Tuesday: “We were here on 6/15/20 on vacation from Chicago. I’ve run restaurant chains, eaten at quite a few 3-star restaurants, and the combination of the setting, the atmosphere, and the food made for one of the best eating experiences I’ve ever had.

The cool mountain air was gorgeous, we had beautiful magpies keeping us company on the patio, and the barbeque was jaw droppingly, conversation stoppingly, gotta-go-back good.

My wife is a reformed vegetarian and still pretty iffy about meat in general, and within 2 minutes of opening our Chicken and Brisket combo platter she was going after both with her bare hands. No talking. It was amazing. The brisket was flaky but juicy with tons of flavor, and the skin on the chicken was perfectly crisp all the way ‘round and the meat just fell off the bones.

Finished up with 4 of their baked-fresh cookies. So good they should be illegal. Glad they’re not. I’d make the 20-hour drive here from Chicago just to eat here again.”

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

SG: Even with all the craziness right now in the world, you can always count on our wonderful team and delicious BBQ at Slow Groovin. Thank you for your support!