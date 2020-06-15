We’re Open: Silver City

Silver City's "mountain saloon" is back open, with new outdoor seating and karaoke on Monday nights in downtown Aspen.

Business name: Silver City

Address: 210 S. Galena, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-429-8252

Web: http://www.silvercityaspen.com

Email: info@silvercityaspen.com

Social media: @silvercityaspen (Facebook/Instagram)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Silver City: We’ve tried to keep customers engaged through social media and remind them that we would be reopening as soon as we safely could. We sold merchandise and donated proceeds to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which was very successful. Since we’ve been allowed to reopen, we’ve opened a patio right outside our front door for dining and enjoying drinks. We’ve also started doing Monday night karaoke, where we have tables available for reservation through our Facebook page. We’re hoping to learn enough from doing karaoke in a safe and responsible way to bring back live music in the coming weeks.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

SC: We believe we’re more concerned with what we can do to support the community. People need great food, drinks and entertainment, and we’re doing everything we can to provide that within current environmental health guidelines.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

SC: Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram! We update our social media constantly.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

SC: The best experience was our first Monday night karaoke. No one knew how well it would go and while it was certainly a different experience, we worked within our limitations and provided a great experience for our guests.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

SC: We just want to express our gratitude to the city of Aspen for their hard work in creating the new outdoor dining spaces for businesses that are severely impacted by the reduction in indoor capacity.