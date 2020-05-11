We’re Open: Sarah Miller and Chris Peshek Physical Therapy

Sarah Miller and Chris Peshek Physical Therapy remains open during the pandemic.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Sarah Miller and Chris Peshek Physical Therapy

Address: 400 W. Main St., Suite 120, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone and email: Dr. Sarah Miller, PT, DPT (864-380-9029 and sarah millerpt@gmail.com); Chris Peshek, PT (970-274-4963 and chrispeshek.physicaltherapy@gmail.com)

Office voicemail: 970-925-8940

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Miller and Peshek PT: At the beginning of COVID-19, we stayed busy by focusing more on the business side of things. We are still new businesses, opening March of 2019, so it was great to iron out some administrative details. Prior to COVID, we were both so engaged with treating patients that the change in pace gave us the opportunity to better our workspace. Sarah progressed in her orthopedic residency program, and we reached out to patients to ensure their health and well-being. Business expansion includes working on an updated website and platform, new technology including blood flow restriction therapy, and a more streamlined billing system for insurance. We also started offering telehealth as a treatment option for high-risk individuals. Telehealth has allowed us to continue treatment as well as stay in touch.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

MPPT: Especially if you have worked with us in the past, please spread the news that we are open and any positive experience that you have had. Word of mouth is so important in this community so we rely heavily on our past patients! Anything from talking with your friends to telling your doctors about your experience is beneficial. In addition, writing in testimonials and emailing them, reviewing on Yelp, or tagging us on social media is incredible.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

MPPT: Text us! Sarah Miller is at 864-380-9029, and Chris Peshek is at 970-274-4963. Or email us with any questions: sarahmillerpt@gmail.com and chrispeshek.physicaltherapy@gmail.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

MPPT: Patients that had experienced emergency orthopedic surgeries, pre or during COVID, were able to receive treatment. Being injured, especially in a post-surgical state, is an extremely vulnerable experience and these patients were concerned that their treatment would be stopped completely. If their treatment were stopped, some would be unable to reach their goals to perform life skills that affect their independence. We were able to see these patients and progress them appropriately as we weathered the storm together. It was a unique experience to feel nervous and vulnerable due to the uncertainty of COVID with our patients. All the while, we were able to reach those goals and keep healing on track!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

MPPT: We are taking the necessary precautions such as mask wearing, additional cleaning, hand washing and social distancing between patients to ensure safety. Throughout the shutdown, our goals of providing a safe and healthy environment have remained a priority and we continue to put these at the forefront.