We’re Open: Rocky Mountain Pet Shop

Ross Ettlin is the owner of Rocky Mountain Pet Shop in Aspen.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Rocky Mountain Pet Shop

Address: 107 S. Monarch, Aspen

Web: http://www.rockymountainpetshop.com

Phone: 970-925-2010

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/rockymountainpetshop

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Rocky Mountain Pet Shop: We have opened up new options to better serve our customers during this time! Customers can call in orders or view and purchase our products on our website and then opt to pickup curbside or we can offer limited delivery. We also still have our doors open but are limiting the number of people in the store for healthy customers who wish to come in and abide by social distancing protocol. We are sanitizing surfaces around the store several times a day and always have hand sanitizer available.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

RMPS: Buy your pet supplies from us and tell your friends we are here! We’ve been here for 50-plus years because of the locals and visitors who shop our old-school Aspen store. We can only stay here to answer all your pet questions and feed your pets with your support.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

RMPS: Any updates, information and our 50th anniversary specials are posted on our Facebook page. Most of the items we sell are on the “shop now” page of our website.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

RMPS: I have several customers a day thanking us for remaining open during this crazy situation.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

RMPS: We are planning a huge 50th-anniversary bash once we can all get together and party again! In the meantime, follow us on Facebook for other ways we are celebrating you, our loyal, local customers.