We’re Open: Roaring Fork Fencers Club

Greg Domashovetz runs the Roaring Fork Fencers Club, which operates from Aspen to New Castle.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Roaring Fork Fencers Club

Address: Mobile, Aspen to New Castle

Phone: 847-778-8513

Website: http://www.RoaringForkFC.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Email: greg@roaringforkfc.com

Social: @roaringforkfc (Facebook/Instagram), tinyurl.com/rffcyoutube (YouTube)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Roaring Fork Fencers Club coach Greg Domashovetz: When our facility partners needed to shut down and it became unsafe to fence in person, we moved to online group footwork classes for April. In May, we combined online classes with Emerald City Fencing Club in Seattle. This way we have an additional coach watching each practice and providing more detailed feedback. The move also fosters solidarity and friendship with fencers in another part of the country. Now that private training sessions are allowed, we are giving 30-minute individual, in-person lessons at homes and parks, with proper precautions, of course. While we cannot yet hold group practices or attend tournaments, our students and coach are thrilled to return to any sort of fencing.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

RFFC: The easiest way to support our club is to join us on social media. Check us out @roaringforkfc on Facebook or Instagram, which has content from after-school programs all the way up to international competitions. You can also book a lesson of your own, even if you are a beginner or have never fenced! We provide all the safe, sanitized equipment you need. Finally, we are offering summer camps with Snowmass Recreation in June and August for ages 7 to 18.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

RFFC: We announce everything Roaring Fork Fencers Club on our Facebook and Instagram accounts @roaringforkfc. For a broader look at our program and services, please visit http://www.RoaringForkFC.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

RFFC: Our students’ parents have thanked us time and again for the swift move to online class. Not only does it keep their children engaged with the sport, the classes provide a great workout without having to leave the house. Hard work pays off: students that have stayed involved are stronger than ever during individual lessons.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

RFFC: Roaring Fork Fencers Club’s mission statement is to develop and sustain passionate fencers. This crisis has proven our success in instilling a deeply rooted love for the sport among our students and their families as well as in creating a tightly knit RFV fencing community. Writing as the head coach and owner of the club, I am grateful beyond words to our members. I invite everyone to join us in a movement that prioritizes fun, connection and skill.