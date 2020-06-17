We’re Open: Roaring Fork Cycling

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through the month of June, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Roaring Fork Cycling

Address: P.O. Box 2883 Basalt, CO 81621

Website: http://www.roaringforkcycling.org

Email: info@roaringforkcycling.org

Social media: @rfcycling/@rfc_pinnacle_team (Instagram), @roaringforkcycling (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Roaring Fork Cycling: We are a community-supported nonprofit organization created in 2017 whose mission is to empower the youth of the Roaring Fork Valley through cycling. We started that first summer with a few dedicated coaches and a handful of campers. Since then RFC has grown to provide programming from Glenwood Springs to Aspen for everyone from push bike riders to podium-topping high school racers. We are expanding cycling opportunities and welcoming people from populations who have historically been under-represented in the sport. We remain true to our mission and our diverse community of empowered youth cyclists continues to grow.

Our staff of caring coaches is made up of experienced educators, trainers, and instructors of many different backgrounds who specialize in working with young athletes. They participate in annual training to earn professional certifications in mountain bike coaching and Wilderness First Aid. Our professional, safety-conscious, and fun coaches acknowledge our individual program participants as unique growing humans first, and riders second

Right now we are boosting up our schedule to accommodate as many participants as possible and as safety will allow. Our programming will change slightly as we will not be shuttling participants in vehicles. We ask that our community be supportive of the change in programming and when you see the kids on the trails be sure to encourage them!

We also provide coaching for both the Basalt and Aspen High School XC Mountain Bike race teams. New to this year we have started the Pinnacle Team which is a elite level training program for high school aged MTB riders looking to compete at the highest level of XC mountain biking available.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

RFC: It has been a long offseason for our valley, most especially for the youth of our valley. RFC is here and ready to roll — we cannot wait to get the kids on their bikes and on the trails this summer! We are a 501 C-3 nonprofit and donation dollars are always greatly appreciated so we can continue getting more kids on bikes. We are also very volunteer oriented, so if riding on bikes with kids sounds like fun to you, give us a call! There are ample volunteer opportunities in other areas as well. We would love to hear from you!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

RFC: You can find more information on our website. Our programming has filled up for the summer, however we have recently been able to open up spots on the waitlists. If something you see is full or you are in search of particular programming, check out our website.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

RFC: Having this program has been the one bit of consistency amid everything that is going on — school closures, mandated social distancing etc. The regular scheduled solo rides and accountability that the RFC Pinnacle Program has provided has meant the world to us and our rider.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

RFC: We have updated our coaches training and operation in order to meet the standards of Pitkin County Public Health Department. We will continue to provide the best and safest experience possible for all of our participants

We will be hosting our annual bike swap on July 11 at Ragged Mountain Sports in Carbondale. If you have a bike to sell or donate, this is your opportunity. If you are looking to buy a used bike, this could be your lucky day. More information to come soon!

Our operation relies on fundraising and donations. If you’d like to donate or get involved please visit our website or contact us. See you on the trails!