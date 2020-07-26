We’re Open: Roaring Fork CrossFit
We’re Open
In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.
Business name: Roaring Fork CrossFit
Address: 40 Sunset Drive, Basalt, CO 81621
Phone: 970-379-6309
Web: http://www.roaringforkcrossfit.com
Email: vince@roaringforkcrossfit.com
Social media: @roaringforkcrossfit
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Roaring Fork CrossFit: During the shutdown we loaned out nearly every piece of equipment in the gym. If our athletes kept their memberships active, they were welcome to take anything in the gym home with them. We also provided two different online workouts accompanied by instructional videos everyday, as well as a daily online challenge.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
RFCF: Come in and try a class with us and see what CrossFit is really all about, whether you’re an experienced athlete, a complete newbie to working out, or just wanting to become more fit for your favorite sport, hobby or activity.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
RFCF: On our website and Facebook page.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
RFCF: The support we received from nearly all of our members during our closure was amazing. Everyone realizes the strength of this community and how important it is to each. Everyone wanted RFCF to still be here after we got through the lockdown. We even had members renewing their memberships that expired during the closure to help support us!
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
RFCF: Though gyms were not technically classified as one, there is really no more essential business during a public health crisis than a business that improves your health, wellness and fitness. Be your own defense against virus, sickness, illness and chronic disease.
