We’re Open: Roaring Fork Conservancy

The Roaring Fork Conservancy remains open to help protect and educate about the Roaring Fork River.

Business name: Roaring Fork Conservancy

Address: 22800 Two Rivers Road, Basalt, CO 81621

Phone: 970-927-1290

Web: http://www.roaringfork.org

Email: info@roaringfork.org

Social: @rfconservancy (Twitter), @roaringforkconservancy (Facebook/Instagram)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Roaring Fork Conservancy: Along with continuing our regular work on projects, policy and monitoring water quality, we have modified our education and events to keep up with the changing times:

Online educational resources: RFC educators have been working hard to create online educational resources and activities for local teachers and families. These free resources provide easy-to-use videos and Google forms to help ease the burden that teachers and parents are facing during school closures. We are excited to continue to connect youth to science, nature and our rivers, using different platforms. Users can learn about a water droplet’s journey to the river, catch up on a Brooksher Watershed Institute presentation, tour the watershed from home, or listen to a read-aloud of the children’s book “Dee Dee the Fryingpan River Dipper.” These programs are also being shared across the state through Colorado State University’s National Western Center teacher listserv. All these online education resources can be found at http://www.roaringfork.org.

22nd Annual Fryingpan & Beyond River Cleanup: From May 18 to 22, volunteers picked up trash along the Fryingpan and Roaring Fork Rivers. New this year was instead of it being a single day event and just focused on the Fryingpan River and Town of Basalt, we asked residents to pick up trash throughout the Roaring Fork Valley during this week. Volunteers were asked to take photos and post them to personal social media pages, tagging Roaring Fork Conservancy, and emailing them to us to be entered into a prize drawing.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

RFC: Keep an eye on the rivers! If you see trash, please pick it up. If you are concerned about something on or around the river, or see something cool or interesting, take a picture and email it to info@roaringfork.org. If you choose to recreate on the rivers, be safe and considerate, and, as always, leave no trace. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on monetary support from the community. This year, in the absence of our annual fundraiser, other events and most programs, your donations are more important than ever. Consider becoming a member or business member for additional benefits! Donations of any denomination are much appreciated and will be used to protect our local rivers and watershed.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

RFC: The best place to look for our most up to date event information is http://www.roaringfork.org/events. For fun summer activities to get to know the Roaring Fork Watershed better, check out http://www.roaringfork.org/activities.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

RFC: We value all the kind words we’ve heard, but it especially touches our hearts to hear from local youth. Recently, we received a letter and drawing from a young child that said, “Thank you for protecting our rivers. Your work is important because animals need clean water. My family enjoys rivers.”

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

RFC: We hope you have the opportunity to stay connected with us and the rivers. To learn more, sign up for our emails and follow us on Facebook and/or Instagram with #roaringforkconservancy and @roaringforkconservancy to stay up to date on the latest with local rivers and RFC. Join our mailing list here http://www.roaringfork.org/volunteer.