We’re Open: Red Mtn Productions

Red Mtn Productions is a video and photography company that remains open during the pandemic.

Courtesy

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com/recent-stories/we-are-open To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Red Mtn Productions

Address: P.O. Box 3466, Aspen, CO 81612

Phone: 970-456-7297

Web: redmtnproductions.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Email: info@redmtnproductions.com

Instagram: @RedMtnProductions

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Red Mtn Productions: We’ve been working with clients to come up with new concepts for video and photography that stimulate their businesses. Our recent videos produced for clients have helped bridge the gap for a human connection that is lost during this time. We keep our customers engaged by posting inspirational content on our Instagram and website.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

RMP: We believe it is important that the community works with each other and supports one another now more than ever. Red Mtn Productions can produce video and photography that expresses the missions of our clients and any facet of a business.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

RMP: Examples of our work are on RedMtnProductions.com as well as on Instagram (@RedMtnProductions).

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

RMP: Our clients that we have been producing content for during this pandemic have been very humble and grateful. We appreciate the continued support during this difficult time for everyone.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

RMP: Red Mtn Productions appreciates this community that’s filled with so many types of great people and have enjoyed working with them and running into them around town. We look forward to working with clients on new virtual and hybrid (a mix of live and virtual components) events as well as continuing to shoot video and photo assets as needed.