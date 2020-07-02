We’re Open: Red Fox Frozen Yogurt
We’re Open
Business name: Red Fox Frozen Yogurt
Address: 401 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO 81611
Email: redfoxfroyo@gmail.com
Facebook: @redfoxfroyo
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Red Fox Frozen Yogurt: Drum roll please… introducing our Yogurt Concierge! We know how fun (and important!) it is to mix and match flavors and toppings just how you like it. So we’re using the same concept as we offered with our self-serve, only now we offer a lovely Yogurt Concierge to help each customer through the line. Mix n’ match all you want, while keeping both customers and employees safe!
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
RFFY: The outpouring of support and understanding about our slightly altered business concept has been wonderful. Customers have been so patient and understanding, and working with our Yogurt Concierges has turned out to be a very smooth process! And we really appreciate that deep community support as we make adjustments. Same great product, just a little different way to go about it!
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
RFFY: Just like our business model, we keep it pure, simple and fun. We don’t have a phone or website, but post our flavors on Facebook as well as any important updates, promos or fun events.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
RFFY: We are so happy to see so many familiar faces around town this summer. We’ve been greeted with a lot of “Glad you’re back!” and let us tell you, we are so glad to be back!
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
RFFY: We love watching our customers of all ages leave with the “sweet treat smile” on their faces. It brings us joy to know that we are making people feel good, operating responsibly, and adding a delightful, small sense of normalcy during these strange and challenging times!
