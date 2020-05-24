We’re Open: Radio Boardshop

Radio Boardshop in downtown Aspen is open and ready to help with your skateboarding and snowboarding desires.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Radio Boardshop

Address: 400 E. Hopkins Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone number: 970-925-9373

Website: http://www.radioboardshop.com

Instagram: @radioboardshop

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Radio Boardshop: We have been shifting our focus to our Instagram profile and letting people know we are open and what new summer goods we have coming in each day. We have been working on our online shopping, but it’s a work in progress and we hope that people will still seek us out and support local.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

RB: Support local, in all aspects. Whether it’s food, drinks, clothes, shoes, sk8boards, snowboards — we are all in this together. We encourage you to reach out for any needs you may be looking for and we can do our best to special order anything we may not have in stock. Thanks in advance!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

RB: Right now you can follow us on Instagram @radioboardshop for the most current deals, updates and new product arriving daily.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

RB: Locals have been the biggest supporters since day one and have continued to show support even in these strange times. The best experiences have been seeing how many people quickly took to splitboarding during the pandemic. The excitement and stoke surrounding splitboarding was super gratifying, as was being able to make sure everyone was able to make turns while the snow was still awesome. We love snowboarding, we love our community and look forward to keeping people styled forever.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

RB: We are open seven days a week from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through May. Normally we supply unlimited high fives, but due to social distancing we will be supplying elbow taps and foot dabs to keep the stoke high. Thanks again for supporting local.