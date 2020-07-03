We’re Open: Powers Art Center

The Powers Art Center near Carbondale is open for guests to get back in touch with the arts world during the pandemic.

Business name: Powers Art Center

Address: 13110 Highway 82, Carbondale, CO 81623

Phone: 970-963-4445

Web: powersartcenter.org

Email: menglish@powersartcenter.org

Facebook: @carbondaleart

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Powers Art Center: We are excited to open our new exhibit “Celebrating Jasper Johns.” In it, we honor Jasper Johns and celebrate his 90th birthday by presenting a retrospective of 144 master prints that will take you on a journey through 60 years of Johns’ creative process. From our archives we also present a video of John Powers’ lecture on Jasper Johns at the Denver Art Museum.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

PAC: In these difficult times, it’s more important than ever to celebrate art, in all the forms it may take. Continuing to interact with and participate in the arts is the best support we can receive from the community, and to the legacy of John Powers.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

PAC: Our website is the best place to find information regarding hour changes, unexpected closures, and exhibit installations. You can find our specific hours and COVID-19 guidelines at powersartcenter.org.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

PAC: We’ve received encouraging feedback from visitors expressing their appreciation that the museum is open. Seeing anyone continue to show appreciation for the arts, whether it be through studying specific artists, or simply looking around is a welcome experience. While we know that times are tough right now, new generations of artists will always continue to be inspired by art from around the world, and we are happy to provide a calming environment and a beautiful setting for those looking to be inspired.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

PAC: To all those who continue to celebrate and appreciate the arts, we thank you for your support. We would also like to let you know that we are making every effort to follow the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, and create a safe environment for all visitors and employees. Our official COVID-19 policy can be found on our website.