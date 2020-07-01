We’re Open: Plato’s at the Aspen Meadow Resort

Plato's at the Aspen Meadow Resort is open for business.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Plato’s at the Aspen Meadows Resort

Address: 845 Meadows Road, Aspen, CO

Phone: 970-544-7824

Web: platosaspen.com

Email: Nikki.Roberson@aspenmeadows.com

Support Local Journalism Donate

Social media: @aspenmeadowsresort (Instagram), @aspenmeadows (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Plato’s: Here at Plato’s we are increasing the service and experience on our Simon Terrace. We have such incredible views and expansive space, so we’ve taken advantage of that by using the terrace to its fullest while still maintaining all the distancing requirements. We’ve also added some fun elements, including a new lineup of canned cocktails, to-go beverage options and rose features. Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoon on our terrace drinking Rose and noshing on our confit chicken wings?

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

Plato’s: Right now we really just want the community to know we are here and taking this seriously. We are moving forward gradually to ensure everything is done with precision. We want the community to come by, take a walk off the normal path and see what we have to offer — in spectacular views, incredible food, creative cocktails and thoughtful service.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Plato’s: We keep our website current, with all updates coming in live on the regular, http://www.platosaspen.com

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

Plato’s: The reception has been really great, our regular guests are thrilled we are here and open while guests that have ventured down Meadows road are so excited by our space and our attention to the safety and security of everyone that visits. Knowing that we can be here to support our community is such a great feeling, offering our guests a place to escape and relax in comfort is so gratifying. These times are all about supporting each other, and playing a part in that, helping to create some positive memories instead is all of our goal. If we happen to serve up one of the best fried chicken sandwiches around with our signature Copper Kettle cocktail, well, that’s just bonus!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

Plato’s: We just want to thank everyone that is coming out and sticking with us. We know our location can be a hindrance for some, but for those who make the short drive/bike ride/walk over to us, I promise, you’ll be thrilled you did.