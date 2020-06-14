We’re Open: Piñons

Piñons Restaurant in downtown Aspen has reopened for business.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through the month of June, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Piñons Restaurant

Address: 105 S. Mill St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-920-2021

Web: http://www.pinons.net

Email: pinons@comcast.net

Social media: @pinonsaspen (Instagram/Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Piñons Restaurant: We have built out a whole new website with online ordering capabilities, and we have also redesigned our menu with take-out-friendly dishes in mind. We launched a Piñons VIP program, where people can sign up on our website to receive regular updates and promotions. We are also planning on expanding our outdoor seating on Mill Street, and we have a few great summer events in the works for our customers.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

PR: Come dine with us, or order take-out if you are uncomfortable eating out. We have taken all precautions to make sure our staff is fully trained to serve our customers with the highest level of safety and sanitation standards. Also, our outdoor patio is great for hosting private events!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

PR: We are constantly updating our website and social media platforms with the latest menus and offerings. Also, signing up for our VIP program through our website is a great way to stay in the loop.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

PR: Just seeing customers in our dining room again gives us all a small sense of normalcy. Dining out is a very social experience, a time to get together with friends and loved ones and be fully present with each other, and we’re so grateful to be able to bring people together in times of so much stress and uncertainty. We also had a customer buy multiple gift cards after we shut down the restaurant to support our staff.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

PR: Thank you to everyone that has been in to support us. We missed serving you as much as you missed dining out, and we are looking forward to making the most out of this summer together!