We’re Open: Oliver Smith Jeweler

Business name: Oliver Smith Jeweler

Address: 400 E. Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-544-1868

Web: http://www.oliversmithjeweler.com

Email: elizabeth@oliversmithjeweler.com

Social media: @oliversmithjeweler

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Oliver Smith Jeweler: We are excited to have officially opened our doors over Fourth of July weekend! As a locally owned Aspen business, our plans have changed many times over the last six months to find the best way to open during this crisis. Our boutique is focused on preowned watches that can offer a great value, especially if you’re new to the watch and jewelry world. We also carry one-of-a-kind jewelry designs from Oliver Smith Jeweler that are luxury quality that is expected in Aspen but not at the luxury brand price.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

OSJ: If you haven’t yet, come meet us and say hello! This summer we have designed a limited edition Aspen bracelet, with 100% of the profits going to Response, a local nonprofit supporting domestic violence victims in the valley.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

OSJ: On our website http://www.oliver smithjeweler.com, on our social media or coming by in store.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

OSJ: We’ve received great positive feedback about our new offerings from our customers and friends in Aspen. Before our official opening, and over the last couple of weeks, we’ve offered special Zoom meetings for clients who would prefer staying at home. They have been extremely grateful and the calls always end up being a lot of fun!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

OSJ: We are carefully following all local and state COVID safety measures, and are happy to offer virtual appointments via Zoom or phone. You can also easily find us from home by using the chat feature on our website, http://www.oliversmithjeweler.com