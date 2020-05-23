We’re Open: New Belgium Ranger Station
We’re Open
Business name: New Belgium Ranger Station
Address: 100 Elbert Lane — Snowmass Village Mall on Fanny Hill
Phone number: 970-236-6277
Web: http://www.rangerstation.org
Email: wendy@rangerstation.org
Social media: @newbelgiumrangerstation
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Ranger Station: We’ve been carefully listening. We’re going to open for takeout in honor of Memorial Day Weekend. We’ve got big cans of Mountain Time Lager and Remember the ’80s? We’ll have New Belgium’s newest 1985 IPA which is super juicy, hazy and delicious. Also available in cans we’ve got the Mural variety pack. It’s an easy drinking, local cerveza that’s perfect for the river. And it’s only available in Snowmass. We’ll also have some fan favorites on draft like the Starship IPA, the Pilsner and of course VooDoo Ranger. Because we are starting “the come back years” we’ll also have our famous pizza pretzels!
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
RS: Order ahead and support our employee relief fund. Wear a mask when you come to see us. Eat local, drink local, shop local.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
RS: Online at rangerstation.org.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
RS: A customer said to us, “If you open, we will support you!”
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
RS: Help save independent small business by supporting local business!
