We’re Open: Mezzaluna

Mezzaluna Aspen, located at 624 E. Cooper, is open for takeout. Mezzaluna's location in Willits also remains open for orders during the pandemic.

Business name: Mezzaluna

Address: 624 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-5882

Web: mezzalunaaspen.com

Email: mezzalunaaspen@gmail.com

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Mezzaluna: Both Mezzaluna Aspen and Mezzaluna Willits are open for take-out orders. The Aspen location from noon to 9 p.m. and the Willits location from 4.30 to 9 p.m. Our menus are slightly smaller than normal, but the customers are understanding owing to COVID-19.

We are offering 20% off all bottled wine to go, and we also have added some pizza kits to our menu. This is a great way for families to cook together and customers are liking it.

We do not deliver, but customers can order through A la Car in Aspen that delivers for a fee. This way, we do not take business from A la Car and they also get business through us.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

MZ: Order food! Buy some gift certificates that can be redeemed at a later time when both restaurants are fully open! We have had people calling from out of state to purchase gift certificates for locals, which is a great gesture.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

MZ: Our websites, mezzaluna aspen.com and mezzalunawillits.com, are always updated to show the latest lunch and dinner menus. Some days we do run out of items since we do not want to sit on too big of an inventory. We are also using Instagram and Facebook to continuously post updates.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

MZ: They like that we are open and most everyone leaves with comments like “thanks for being open, love you guys, see you when this is over!” Customers are very generous in terms of leaving gratuities for our wait staff and our staff at both locations are most thankful for this. We are also very grateful for all our repeat customers.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

MZ: It is great to be open for the community. The Aspen location opened in 1987, and we have owned it since 1993, and we opened the Willits location in May 2017. Both locations have a loyal local following, and it is fantastic to be able to continue to serve them during this time. It is fun to see familiar faces when they are picking up their orders and exchange a few words (while wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing of course!) with them.

In addition, we prefer the customer pay with a credit card over the phone, and we have now a great system in place for no-contact pickup inside the restaurant, or curbside pickup.

Finally, we can’t emphasize enough how grateful and appreciative we are with the continued support from all the locals in Aspen and Willits. We truly live in two great communities!