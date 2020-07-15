We’re Open: Meridian Jewelers

The staff at Meridian Jewelers is happy to welcome you to their store in downtown Aspen.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through July, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Meridian Jewelers

Address: 525 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-3833

Web: http://www.meridianjewelers.com

Email: info@meridianjewelers.com

Social media: @meridianjewelers (Instagram/Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Meridian Jewelers: Meridian was able to reach out to clients via text and phone, we had a number of “virtual appointments,” but by far the most fun was our Zoom happy hours with a few of our great designers and their collectors getting to chat with one another, discuss new inspirations, and see the latest collections from the comfort of their own home!

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

MJ: We are just grateful to each and every person that walks through our door, be it for a battery, a special gift, or just to say hello. We so missed connecting with our friends and clients during quarantine, and it feels great to see their smiling faces! Which we can tell from looking at their eyes, even when they’re sporting masks!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

MJ: In person at our Aspen location of course, and we are on Facebook and Instagram. In other exciting news, we’ve just launched our fabulous new website, http://www.meridianjewelers.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

MJ: A client who made Meridian their first stop after landing in Aspen, they were so excited we were open to buy a gift for a loved one. People are SO SUPPORTIVE and want small local businesses to survive, and those who can are certainly helping to make that possible during this challenging and unsure time.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

MJ: We are taking all measures necessary from social distancing, mask and disinfection protocols, daily employee health analysis, to keep our team and our clients safe and healthy.