We’re Open: Meat & Cheese Restaurant and Farm Shop

Wendy Mitchell's Meat & Cheese restaurant is open for business in the downtown Aspen core.

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Meat & Cheese Restaurant and Farm Shop

Address: 319 E. Hopkins Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-710-7120

Web: http://www.meatandcheese aspen.com

Email: wendy@avalanche cheese.com

Instagram: @meatandcheeseaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Meat and Cheese: We are trying to keep a little humor in people’s lives. We are really working the Instagram and direct email to our mailing list. We have lowered our margins on wine, so we have great deals on a really fabulous list that highlights natural wines. We try to do fun specials that keep people engaged like our taco party taco kits for Cinco de Mayo, cinnamon rolls on Sundays, and sourdough starters complete with instructions about how to make your own sourdough bread at home. We’re trying to think of things that our customers might like to do at home. One customer requested a wine and cheese pairing for her son’s 21st birthday, so we put together a little tasting for them to do at home.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

M&C: Come buy beer, wine, margaritas and order takeout. Shop in our Farm Shop. Farmers are still growing things, so when you buy produce and eggs from us, you are not only supporting us and all of our employees, you are supporting local farms. When you buy a growler of craft beer you are supporting the guy who made the beer. When you buy a case of wine you are supporting the salesman that lives in the valley and works on commission. A large portion of the money you spend at an independent, locally owned business goes right back into your community. So you gained 10 pounds eating and drinking your way through COVID-19? Feel good about it. That means you’ve been supporting your community.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

M&C: Sign up for our email list or follow us on Instagram to keep up to date on all of our promotions and events.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

M&C: We have a customer, Ernesto, that has literally been in every day since the crisis started. When one of our managers was leaving to move back home to be close to family, he bought everyone working that day a margarita so we could toast her goodbye. The loyal support of our community is absolutely heart-warming. It’s what makes me get up and keep powering through every day.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

M&C: We are doing free soup on Thursdays and Sundays from noon until we run out. We started this on our own dime, but people were so excited to help we now have a sponsor every week. They pay for the ingredients and we make and serve the soup. Aspen really is the best town in the world. I wouldn’t want to live or work anywhere else.