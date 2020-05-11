We’re Open: Mawa’s Kitchen

Mawa McQueen prepares food for her evening virtual cooking class at Mawa’s Kitchen on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Aspen. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Business name: Mawa’s Kitchen

Address: 305 AABC Suite F, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone number: 970-710-7096

Web: http://www.mawaskitchen.com

Email: info@mawaskitchen.com

Social media: @mawaskitchen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time?

Mawa’s Kitchen: We have been very creative, creating an Aspen daily meal menu for our community. We switched from table service to curbside pick-up and delivery. We created a free Zoom community cooking class; we will be live Friday, May 15, and everyone who loves to cook is welcome to join. Lastly, we created a new business called Aspen Disinfection Services, which goes live on June 1 and we are keeping all of our staff employed.

AT: What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

MK: We check in with our clients via text, phone and email to make sure they are OK! And if they are sick, we will drop off flowers or food at their door. We are more active on social media to keep everyone updated. We send out weekly special menus and holiday menus, or about anything new at Mawa’s Kitchen.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

MK: Order one of the special meals or off our regular menu at Mawa’s, or purchase a gift card. We urge you to check out and use our new service company, Aspen Disinfection Services.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

MK: Social media and on our website.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

MK: People checking on us, calling us to ask how we are doing, and buying a meal for their friends to support us.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

MK: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, and we are deeply grateful to everyone in the community who supports us and keeps us going.