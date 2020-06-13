We’re Open: Lugano Diamonds and Jewelry

Lugano Diamonds and Jewelry is located at the base of Aspen Mountain in The Little Nell Residences.

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through the month of June, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Lugano Diamonds and Jewelry

Address: 501 E. Dean St., Aspen, CO 81611 (in The Residences at The Little Nell)

Phone: 970-710-0794

Web: http://www.luganodiamonds.com

Email: dana@luganodiamonds.com

Social media: @luganodiamonds (Instagram/Facebook/Pinterest), @Lugano_Diamonds (Twitter)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Lugano Diamonds: We are always trying to think of new ways to strengthen our relationships with our clients, so during this time we sent them red string bracelets to protect them. We had them send us photos of them wearing their favorite Lugano pieces at home, which we posted on social media, and we also hosted a Zoom call with Town & Country Magazine to discuss the importance of jewelry throughout history. Everyone seemed to have enjoyed our various ways of reaching out and staying connected.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

LD: It is important for us to convey to the community that Lugano is as much about the remarkable customer experience we provide as it is about our incredible collection of our own designs. Whether you are planning to make a jewelry purchase right now or not, we would love the opportunity to give locals and visitors alike a tour of our beautiful salon and share with them some of our amazing and unique wearable works of art.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

LD: You can visit our website to get an idea of the types of pieces we design, but since our inventory is constantly changing, it is best to come by the salon in person (or make a private appointment) in order to receive the full Lugano experience. Of course, we are abiding by the COVID-19 protocol and guidelines for wearing masks, sanitization and social distancing.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

LD: One of our clients said that since her landscapers could not come for a while, she was trimming her hedges with a chainsaw in her Lugano diamonds!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

LD: It is our mission to be socially responsible and to support all of the communities where we operate. In Aspen, we provided lunches to first responders in the valley during the pandemic and have offered our space to local nonprofits to host meetings or small gatherings as our spacious salon is very conducive to social distancing.