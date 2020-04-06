We’re Open: Louis Swiss Pastry

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Louis Swiss Pastry

Address: 400 AABC Aspen, CO 81611

Email: Louisswisspastry@gmail.com

Web: Louisswisspastry.com

Instagram: Louis_swiss_pastry

Phone: (970) 925-8592

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Louis Swiss Pastry: We at Louis Swiss Pastry have started to offer whole oven roasted chicken dinner deals, as well as expanded our Chicago style deep dish pizza from just one day a week (Wednesday) to now, Monday through Thursday, and burgers are still on Friday! We have offered everything from organic farm eggs to toilet paper if people really needed it (we didn’t up charge for those — we sold them at cost to us). Felix has brought more of the Milagro beef from his ranch down to the bakery as well, if people wanted to buy grass-fed beef. We also have been making wonderful loaf bread to take home!

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

LSP: The most important thing that can be done is come in and get some wonderful food, be it fresh bread or whole chicken or pizza, come in and get some good treats and coffee! The next thing is just let everyone know we are open, tell a friend, check Facebook/Instagram, even leave a Google review! Every little thing helps!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

LSP: You can check out our Instagram or the Roaring Fork swap on Facebook, as well as our website louisswisspastry.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

LSP: There hasn’t been just one thing that stood out to us, just the overwhelming “thank you for being open” or the daily “wow you guys are open! I’m coming in!” We are more than happy to be open to help our community!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

LSP: We would love to add more whole chickens or more local organic vegetables from farms around the valley to help those that have helped us. We as a community are stronger than any virus and we’d love to just get more local farms and ranchers involved.