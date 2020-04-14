We’re Open: Local Coffee House

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com/news/open-for-business-in-aspen/ To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Local Coffee House

Address: 614 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-710-7855

Web: http://www.localcoffeeaspen.com

Instagram: localcoffeeaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Local Coffee: We are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with one person inside and served at a time. We have plenty of room inside, so social distancing is easy to achieve. Take out and delivery, as well. We are offering all of our great coffees, adaptogen and tumeric lattes, and new drinks, including some fresh juices and this amazing new cold drink made from jasmine tea and barely sweetened fresh lemonade that is awesome! We have some new homemade desserts and salads that are grab-n-go. We also offer meal prep, where customers call 24 hours ahead, and we pack the food family style so it’s ready to serve. We also are selling a lot of retail coffee for people who are drinking more coffee at home!

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

LC: Just come in every day and get a coffee and donut, or pick up something from the grab-n-go fridge or buy some retail coffee bags. And be generous in tipping our staff! We are trying to take good care of them, but they are all making a fraction of what they were.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

LC: Online at http://www.localcoffeeaspen.com or through our Instagram account @localcoffeeaspen.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

LC: People just seem so appreciative that we are open! They are so nice to our staff. Much appreciated.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

LC: We are happy to deliver and to create gift cards or find other ways to let our customers help others.