We’re Open: Leaf People

Julie Levin runs Leaf People in Aspen, which focuses on organic skin care products.

Business name: Leaf People

Address: 210 AABC Unit TT, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-379-2101

Web: http://www.leafpeople.com

Email: info@leafpeople.com

Social media: leafpeople

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Leaf People: I started making Instagram TV segments to educate our followers on various herbal topics — herbs for colds and flus, nerve tonics, allergies — with a little dose of humor. This has been a challenge for me since I typically stay behind the scenes, but I think people have enjoyed them.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

LP: Stay connected with us! We love to hear from our clients and usually have more direct contact since we are a community-based business. We miss that! I love hearing ideas for new products they would like. For instance, we received many requests for a more “healthy” hand sanitizer. After a few intense weeks in the lab, we now offer organic, herbal infused hand sanitizer that does not strip your skin and it meets FDA regulations. I am also working on a variety of new, very nourishing hand washes and soaps. So we are answering requests as we get them. And continue your daily Leaf People regime! Healthy skin is important for a healthy you!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

LP: At leafpeople.com and through our social media channels @leafpeople.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

LP: Many of our customers have reached out to say that continuing their daily Leaf People regime has provided a sense of normalcy for them and they are very grateful for that. It’s such a part of people’s everyday life and is associated with positive thoughts and feelings and those positive connections to our products make them feel better during difficult times.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

LP: We are here for you in ways that go beyond our products. Please feel free to reach out, even if it’s for a seemingly unrelated reason and we will do our best to help or offer ideas on how to get to the right place.