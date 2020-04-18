We’re Open: Howard’s Last Chance Garage
We’re Open
In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.
Business name: Howard’s Last Chance Garage
Address: 121 AABC Aspen, CO 81611
Phone: 970-925-7565
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Howard’s Garage: Many people rely on their vehicles to get to the grocery stores in the valley. With the supplies running low at some stores, they have been forced to travel farther, and as well for medical appointments. Last Chance Garage offers pick up and delivery service with just a phone call. We also offer phone payment as well as after hours vehicle pick up and drop off so as to minimize contact. We also practice social distancing and customers are discouraged from entering the office. Just in case, all office staff wear gloves and masks. Every vehicle is sanitarily wiped with an antiviral cleaner after service.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
HG: We are receiving several calls a day wondering if we are open. We need to get the word out that we are fully open for business so you are able to have those necessary spring maintenances done on your vehicles!
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
HG: We can be found on Google and all phone listings. We are conveniently located behind the gas station across from the Aspen airport.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
HG: “Oh thank God you’re still here. I need my car to get to my medical appointment in Glenwood!”
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
HG: We are here for you with a full staff ready to get you on the road again AND we practice Safe S_X, Er, COVID protocols.
