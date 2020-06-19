We’re Open: Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar

Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in downtown Aspen is open for business.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through the month of June, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar

Address: 301 E. Hopkins, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-710-7275

Web: hooch.avalancheaspen.com

Support Local Journalism Donate

Social media: @hoochaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar: We had to get really creative as safety is our No. 1 concern. We wanted to maintain our vibe and what so many have come to love about us while following the guidelines for safety. I think this is one of the best cocktail menus we have put out and we are very proud of our offerings. We are also so excited to be serving a limited menu from the delicious Meat & Cheese restaurant. Social media has become important to communicate the changes and new rad drinks. Having a to-go program has also been killer.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

HCCB: Come and see us! Even if you can’t stay, we can send Hooch home with you. We have a great to-go menu that includes party packs that serve up to four people. Our favorite has to be the camping cocktail kit. We have bougie s’mores with homemade marshmallows and several different drink options. We would suggest the mezcal margarita fire side with our s’more kit.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

HCCB: On our website hooch.avalancheaspen.com, or stop in and we will be happy to answer any questions. You can also check our social media @hoochaspen on Instagram for specials and new menu offerings.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

HCCB: We were overwhelmed by the support of our locals once we were able to reopen. Several ran down our stairs and said, “Finally! It’s good to be home!” Their enthusiasm gave us life and made us excited to overcome the challenges of the pandemic. They are the heartbeat of Hooch and make it all worthwhile.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

HCCB: Hooch is a little different from the social atmosphere we have been so spoiled by. We look forward to providing this atmosphere again. Until then we are taking the opportunity to focus on the craft side of what we love to do with a few extra perks.