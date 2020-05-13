We’re Open: Home Team BBQ

Home Team assistant manager Vlad Boskovic pours the restaurant’s signature frozen alcoholic beverages on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Aspen. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Home Team BBQ

Address: 38750 Highway 82, Aspen, CO 81611 (base of Buttermilk)

Phone: 970-236-2040

Web: hometeambbq.com

Instagram: @hometeambbqaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Home Team BBQ: Operating partner and executive chef Taylor Garrigan created a weekly IGTV series of “Smokin’ Hot Cooking Tips.” Each week we have been posting cooking tips videos on Home Team favorites — follow along on @hometeambbq. We also kept up with our customers on social media by asking what they were cooking at home and tagging us in their social media photos.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

HT: We recently reopened for takeout. Lucky for you, the best way to support Home Team BBQ is to order takeout and enjoy some BBQ! We are offering curbside pick-up by online ordering, call in or delivery through Orderfood Aspen. We have a simplified take-out menu that can be found on our website.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

HT: Online at hometeambbq.com. It has the current take-out menu. You can also order online directly from our website. Keep an eye on social media @hometeambbqaspen for daily specials and updates.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

HT: Overall, just about every car that has pulled up has expressed overwhelming gratitude for our efforts to reopen and serve them their BBQ favorites along with their adult beverage favorites. Gratuities, smiles and thank yous have been very nice to experience through these strange times.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

HT: We have truly missed our Home Team family and are thrilled to be able to serve you guys again. We have put elevated sanitization and protective measures in place, including the use of gloves, masks, sanitizing and temperature screening in line with CDC guidelines so that our teams can safely serve you. Please practice social distancing with us by remaining in your vehicles while awaiting your pick-up orders. We are offering to-go versions of both of our frozen cocktails, the Irish Coffee and the Gamechanger, in a 16 oz. and gallon option. Our lives are different for the time being, but we’re so happy to be a part of yours once again! Stay tuned to social media for updates.