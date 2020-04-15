We’re Open: Highlands Alehouse

Highlands Alehouse, at the base of Aspen Highlands, is re-opening this week for takeout.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Highlands Alehouse

Address: 133 Prospector Road, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-920-3747

Web: http://www.highlandsalehouse.com

Email: hello@highlandsalehouse.com

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Highlands Alehouse: We are just reopening our doors for the first time since mid-March. Starting this Friday, we plan to open Friday through Sunday for take-out. We will start by opening from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. We will be offering both curbside pickup and carryout at the restaurant. Place the order by phone and we will process payment in advance of the pickup to limit interaction. For curbside, pull up to the Highlands bus stop and call the restaurant and we will run your order right out. For restaurant pickup, come a few steps inside the restaurant (one customer allowed in at a time) and we will have a pickup station set up by the front door. We also will have draft beer, bottled/canned beer (six-packs available), wine by the bottle, cocktails and even full bottles of liquor!

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

HA: Order our delicious homemade food to keep our staff busy and working! Also, if you want to buy early birthday or holiday gift cards for your family, that doesn’t hurt either.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

HA: On highlandsalehouse.com or email us at hello@highlandsalehouse.com to join our email list. We will be sending weekly updates and menus by email as well as updating the menu on our website.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

HA: We’ll let you know next time as we’re just getting back up and running! That being said, we have had many kind words from our incredible customers and community!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

HA: We will be following all government guidelines for food service and distancing safety. We are taking every measure possible to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and hope you will look to us as a good resource for quality food. Though safety is always a top priority, we will be taking additional measures to wipe down surfaces, wash hands even more frequently and wear masks as needed.