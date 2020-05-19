We’re Open: Heirlooms Resale

Heirloom Resale's Brenda McCartney, front, Lisa Thacker, left, and Kim Dahl are ready to welcome customer's to their store in downtown Basalt.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Heirlooms Resale

Address: 144 Midland Ave., Basalt, CO 81621

Phone number: 970-927-4384

Web: http://www.heirloomsresale.com

Email: heirloomsresale@comcast.net

Social media: @heirloomsresale

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Heirlooms Resale: We finally bit the bullet and built an online shopping experience for our customers! It ensures we will be able to provide for our consignors and shoppers, no matter what the future holds. Our Instagram is a fun place to communicate with our customers. We may even have a viral TikTok or two.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

HR: Shop small, shop local! Business for our neighbors will only amplify our success. Amazon will survive, but let’s make sure our neighbors do!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

HR: If you land on our website’s home page, there is an area to subscribe to our emails. Our emails have the most thorough information. But Facebook and Instagram are our favorites!

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

HR: An “I miss you!” by 500 peeps.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

HR: We are your one-stop drop and shop. Jewelry, furniture, art, homegoods, clothing and more — the only thing you won’t find here are groceries. We can’t wait to see you!