We’re Open: Hangai Mountain Textiles

Betina and Bill Infante run Hangai Mountain Textiles out of their Basalt showroom. They source hard-to-find materials from Mongolia for most of their products, such as throws and blankets.

Chris Council/C2 Photography

Business name: Hangai Mountain Textiles

Address: 28 Widget Street (Willits Bend) Unit 406, Basalt, CO 81621

Phone: 970-309-9276

Web: http://www.hangaimountaintextiles.com

Email: betina@hangai.mn

Social media: @hangaimttextiles (Instagram), @hangaimountaintextiles (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Hangai Mountain Textiles: We’re really excited about participating in a new, super selective online B2B trade show and platform launching in NYC. The platform will debut from Aug. 24 to 27, showcasing our luxurious cashmere and yak-down throws and blankets, and connecting us with buyers by creating a brand showroom in a highly curated marketplace. All of our cashmere and yak-down throws and blankets are knit and woven exclusively in Mongolia by family-owned businesses, some of which we’ve known for more than a decade since we ourselves lived in the country. We’re super pleased to have this new national stage to present our products that are produced from hand-combed Mongolian cashmere and yak down, two rare and very special fibers. Also, we have been working remotely through a virtual showroom approach where, for example, we send our designer clients bespoke Google albums with a selection of product photos tailored to their needs and tastes. We provide our clients regular updates on our inventory, which has been safely stored in our Colorado showroom, where we encourage clients to visit — but, by appointment only.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

HMT: We encourage local designers, boutique hotels and specialty retailers to buy locally. We’re a Basalt-based business and can supply products quickly and easily to other local businesses, and to families, friends and visitors to the valley. We would also love to have our community follow and share us on Instagram so that friends of friends learn more about Hangai, and pamper themselves with a little bit of luxury at home.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

HMT: All of our blankets and throws are presented on our instagram and on our website. This summer we’ve also teamed up with the AGO project, a highly curated collection of art, furniture and homewares assembled by partners Jamie Tisch (@jamietisch), Rodman Primack (@rodmanprimack) and Rudy Weissenberg (@rudester). Their pop-up store, located at 516 E. Hyman Ave. in Aspen, carries our collection of elegant cashmere and yak-down throws, perfect for chilly evenings in the Rockies.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

HMT: Earlier this summer when the crisis was shattering our hopes for the season, an exciting entrepreneur from Palm Beach reached out. She was thrilled about our throws, which she had seen while visiting Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where we partner with Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer at WRJ Design. She placed a very nice order to supply Via Coquina, her two new stores in Palm Beach and Bal Harbour, giving us entry to a new and discerning market that will help us build our brand.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

HMT: These are unprecedented times that challenge us all to remain optimistic and support one another. We want our community to know that we are here to work with designers, home decorators and retailers to move projects forward creatively, and provide elegant throws to warm families, friends and visitors in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. As a result of the pandemic, many businesses have had their supply chains disrupted. We were fortunate to have received our 2020 inventory in November of last year. Our collection of cashmere and yak-down throws has been safely stored in our Basalt showroom and is available online, or in the AGO Project & Friends’ Aspen pop-up.