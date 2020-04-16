We’re Open: Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore location in the Roaring Fork Valley has created a virtual store for shoppers during the pandemic.

Business name: Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Address: 53 Calaway Court, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Phone: 970-945-9138

Web: http://www.habitatroaringfork.org

Facebook: ReStoreRoaringFork

Instagram: ReStoreRoaringFork

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

ReStore Roaring Fork: We launched a virtual ReStore! We have photographed our full inventory for our guests to shop online through our webpage and through social media. Guests can link to our inventory DropBox, browse at their leisure and then call to purchase. We have made every effort to keep our staff working while practicing all social distancing, face covering and cleaning protocols, which allows our staff to offer virtual shopping tours and private shopping experiences. We are also continuing to pick up donations and make deliveries with our white glove service. Second, we launched a new outlet section at 50% off so everyone can find something at the Restore.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

RRF: Shop our virtual ReStore — including the new ReStore outlet with items priced 50% off our regular low prices. Sales help keep our operations going, which means all proceeds go directly to build affordable housing for the Roaring Fork Valley. Currently, the funds support Basalt Vista, a 27 net-zero home community for employees in Pitkin County and Roaring Fork School District families. For those who are able, monetary donations are always welcome. Our workforce families are being affected the most during these times, and all funds go directly to build hope, build homes and build community.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

RRF: Find us online at habitatRFV.org, on Facebook (ReStoreRoaringFork) and on Instagram (ReStoreRoaringFork).

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

RRF: In late March, we were humbled to have received the Glenwood Springs Post Independent’s locals choice for best customer service and best place to work. We haven’t had time to celebrate, but it’s the highest compliment we could receive, especially during this time.

When our “white glove truck team,” as we call them, hits the road each day, it is a mix of emotions: grateful to work and serve our community, yet uncertain of how they will be received at a local home. However, our team says they are greeted by open social distanced arms every place they are showing up to pick up donations or make a delivery. One of our leads, Josh Mobley, said, “This gentleman was so excited to see us, that we made it feel like a window of normal. … It felt so great to connect with him.”

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

RRF: When we focused on creating the Virtual ReStore, we were able to transform shopping into a virtual experience in order to stay connected with our community. The other major part of our organization is Basalt Vista — currently shut down in compliance with Pitkin County’s order — but that hasn’t stopped our dedicated crew. Our valuable crew adapted quickly, creating two remote warehouse construction sites in Garfield County where construction on affordable housing can continue. These construction sites are staining, painting and building walls so we can stay on schedule and uphold the Habitat mission to build more homes (quickly!) for families in need in our valley.