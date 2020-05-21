We’re Open: French Alpine Bistro

French Alpine Bistro is offering pick-up and delivery options at its Aspen eatery.

Courtesy photo

Business name: French Alpine Bistro

Address: 400 E. Hopkins Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-1566

Web: http://www.frenchalpinebistro.com

Email: info@lacreperieduvillage.com

Social: @creperieduvillage

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

French Alpine Bistro: In lots of ways! Besides offering online ordering from our to-go menu daily between noon and 8:30 p.m., complete with curbside pick-up (think: our famous fondue), there’s also catering and delivery options. In addition, we’re happy to put together a perfect picnic in grand French style: imagine a warm baguette, perfect cheeses and a bottle of fine wine (for now, Colorado statutes are allowing restaurants to sell alcohol, as long as it is in a container that can be resealed). Then, if a patron would like to have the full experience, complete with gorgeous antiques, timeless music and Alpine ambience, she or he is welcome to rent out the entire restaurant for a deeply discounted rate. All of this information, in detail, can be found on our website, in our newsletter and on social media (where we’ll also be offering special giveaways). We are very much looking forward to seeing everyone again soon! Please, stop by our brand new sidewalk bar, where you can pass the time by sipping one of our new summer cocktails while your to-go order is prepared.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

FAB: Keep celebrating life, with all its milestones, its sweetness and its successfully dodged curveballs, and let us be a part of it. As author Virginia Woolf put it, “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” In other words, for at least a little while, while you’re dining on fine, French-alpine food, allow us to take away some of the stress, so you can (re)focus on what really matters in life: relationships and gratitude. We’re thankful for you.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

FAB: Your best bet is to start at our website http://www.frenchalpinebistro.com, where you find our new to-go menu, and then also check out any of our social media sites, specifically Instagram and Facebook. We are also currently offering a 20% discount on all food and drink items! When you order online, be sure to use the code “TAKE20” to receive the discount.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

FAB: It’s been really touching to have had so many patrons get in touch with us over the last few weeks to find out when/how we’ll be reopening. Overall, there’s just been amazing, genuine support from lots of people, who’ve managed to maintain close connections to us. We’re grateful to know they truly care, and that we’re not anonymous and alone, but are instead a part of a wider community. With the outpour of community support that we have received during this time, we feel inspired to pay it forward and will be hand-delivering special discounts and thank-yous to the first-responders that have done a phenomenal job keeping our community safe.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

FAB: We are here for you — to generally offer gourmet food, but also to specifically give you a respite from the hardships of this new reality, as well as to celebrate the simple pleasures of life. Please do refer to our website for specific meals, wines, and our new summer cocktails, which we also serve to-go!