We’re Open: Eye Pieces of Snowmass

Eye Pieces of Snowmass is open for your eyewear needs in Snowmass Base Village.

David Clifford/courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.

Business name: Eye Pieces of Snowmass

Address: 49 Wood Road, Unit 407, Snowmass Base Village

Phone: 970-923-2020

Web: EyePiecesofVail.com

Email: info@EyePiecesofSnowmass.com

Support Local Journalism Donate

Facebook/Instagram: @EyePieces1984

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Eye Pieces of Snowmass: We have implemented a personal shopping experience through private appointments. This includes private in-store appointments, in addition to personalized trunk shows brought to the comfort of your home. Our opticians can curate a collection of eyewear based on your taste and and fit you with the perfect prescription.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

EPS: Our community can help by continuing to refer other locals and visitors to us for all their eyewear needs. We also love Google reviews!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

EPS: Our social media is a great way to keep up to date on new products, events and happenings. Follow us on Facebook (Eye Pieces of Vail and Snowmass) and Instagram (@EyePieces1984).

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

EPS: Customers have been very appreciative of the at-home buying service and at-home delivery for their eyewear. It’s been great to continue working with customers, even while our doors were closed. We are looking forward to continuing with the service going forward.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

EPS: Our staff is going above and beyond to ensure our store and products are consistently sanitized. We also have some great deals going on right now, including a buy one, get Oone 50% off promotion for sunglasses, glasses and prescription lenses.