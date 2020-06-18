We’re Open: Eco Steam Wash
We’re Open
Business name: Eco Steam Wash
Address: 77 Wood Road in Snowmass Village — at Limelight Hotel Snowmass
Phone: 970-230-1111
Web: http://www.ecosteamwash.com
Email: info@ecosteamwash.com
Social media: @ecosteamwash (Instagram), @ecosteamwash.usa (Facebook)
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Eco Steam Wash: Our business was deemed essential by the Pitkin County Public Health authorities because we provide cleaning and sanitizing services for a variety of facilities, not just cars. We creatively improved our online bookings and payment capabilities as well as our mobile cleaning services for a convenient and safe house call experience to our customers. We have engaged with our clients through SMS, email campaigns and Instagram.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
ESW: To take good care of themselves and others during this time, to be strong and healthy, and to refer our steam cleaning and disinfection services as a good alternative for combating the spread of coronavirus.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
ESW: On our website http://www.ecosteamwash.com and our Google business page.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
ESW: Several customers have pointed out how important our cleaning method can be to overcome this public health threat. The best comment we got lately was from a little girl who said: “Mom, our car is germ free! I can eat here again, right?”
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
ESW: We just want to make sure our community can count on us for any kind of disinfection and cleaning needs, for any places. If your home, office or vehicles need a deep clean and disinfection, please give us a call. Even if you cannot afford to pay but really need it, we have the means to work it out with deferred payments. We want to make sure everybody is safe and clean.
