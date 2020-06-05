We’re Open: Duemani

Duemani is re-opening and ready to begin serving diners in downtown Aspen.

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through the month of June, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Duemani

Address: 216 S. Monarch St. Aspen, CO. 81611

Phone: 970-920-2555

Web: http://www.duemaniaspen.com

Email: duemaniaspen@gmail.com

Instagram: @duemaniaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Duemani: We have been hard at work getting the restaurant revamped and fine tuned! While we weren’t seeing our customers every day, it was always a special treat to run into them around town. Our guests are such a treasure to us, and we can’t wait to have everyone back in the restaurant.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

DM: The best thing the community can do for us is come on down and let us serve you an amazing dinner! If you’re not ready to be out in public yet, we’re always happy to pack up take-out orders or mail you a gift card to be used later.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

DM: The best spot to find all current offerings and updates will be on our website at http://www.duemaniaspen.com. If you want a sneak peek into what the chef and somm are up to, checkout our Instagram account @duemaniaspen.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

DM: Any time we were out grabbing groceries or on a hike, guests and friends would stop us to ask when we would be open again, so they could get that perfect bite they’d been craving. It is so sweet and supportive to know that our guests were thinking about us as much as we were them. Also, we’re very happy to be open again to reconnect and cure everyone’s cravings!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

DM: As a new business we are looking forward to regaining our momentum by serving our regulars, along with those that have yet to discover us. We will be adhering to set guidelines for safety and prevention, and sincerely look forward to welcoming you!