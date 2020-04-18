We’re Open: Cos Bar Aspen

Cos Bar Aspen remains open for beauty consultations over the phone and web.

Steve Mundinger/courtesy photo

Business name: Cos Bar Aspen

Address: 309 S. Galena St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-6249

Web: http://www.cosbar.com

Email: aspen@cosbar.com

Social media: @cosbar

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Cos Bar: Although we had to close our doors, our team is still working from home and readily available to help our clients! We have switched from in-person makeovers and facials to offering beauty consultations over the phone and facetime. We still want to be able to show our customers new products and colors and assess their skincare needs — we are just doing it virtually. We’ve also switched to orders for delivery and curbside pick-up. Give us a call and we can help get an order shipped to you or arrange a curbside pick-up.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

CB: The most important thing is just to keep in touch with us. Reach out if you are in need of some retail therapy, have beauty questions, or just to say hello! We’re here to help.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

CB: Call our Aspen team at 970-925-6249 or email us at aspen@cosbar.com. We can go over the current offers we have, new products we have in, and updates regarding our store!

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

CB: We’ve gotten some heartwarming texts and messages from our customers during this time. From one client: “Thanks again for helping us all feel that at least in terms of self-care we have control of something. … It’s a very important thing to do so what you’re doing for your clients is very valuable, thank you.”

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

CB: We have our Friends and Family promotion coming up on April 23. It’s our biggest promotion of the year and clients will be able to save up to $220. It’s a great time to do some shopping if you need anything!