We’re Open: Columbine Moving and Storage
We’re Open
In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.
You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com/recent-stories/we-are-open
To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.
Business name: Columbine Moving and Storage
Address: 411 AABC, Aspen, CO 81611
Phone: 970-925-2201
Web: columbinemoving.com
Support Local Journalism
Email: info@columbinemoving.com
Facebook: ColumbineMovingAspen
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Columbine: We are using our portable storage containers (PODS) to provide more affordable moving and storage services for our clients. Additionally, the portable storage containers provide customers with the choice of moving themselves as we can drop it off and then pick it up and transport it to their new residence.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
CMB: Spread the word about new portable storage containers and how we are trying to give back to the community by offering a free move once a week to those fighting the virus and protecting us in the community, our teachers and those that may have lost their job as a result of the virus.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
CMB: Find updates on Facebook. Search for @ColumbineMovingAspen.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
CMB: The gratitude expressed by our customers for still providing services during a time when many companies have been forced to shutdown. Additionally, many have expressed gratitude for the more affordable services being offered as a result of using the portable storage containers.
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
CMB: Patrick is also a certified public accountant and has practiced for 20 years with focus on financial risk management, contract and business valuations, SEC financial reporting, technical accounting and internal controls. He is willing to provide companies with free consultations during these times of uncertainty to help them assess their financial risk and discuss strategies to help work through these difficult times.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User